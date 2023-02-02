Two MP officials tie knot at Bhopal Registrar Office without dowry, resolve to use saved money for educating poor children

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Two officials of Madhya Pradesh Government have set an example by tying the knot before the Registrar's Office in Bhopal without dowry and resolved to use the money thus saved for education of poor children.

The couple, CID Sub-Inspector Pankaj Suryavanshi posted in Bhopal and Cooperative Extension Officer Vijeta Suryavanshi posted in Seoni district tied the knot here on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi is a resident of Chikhali Kalan village, Multai tehsil in Betul district while his wife and Vijeta is a resident of Gangiwada, Chhindwara district.



The couple's move is being appreciated by everyone. Though it is an arranged marriage, it was executed in a very simple way without band-baaja-baaraat, no dowry or gifts, wedding cards and without any extravagance. The parents and family members of both sides were present at the Registrar's Office.

The couple said, "To make this occasion memorable, we are setting up the Pankavi Foundation and Ekta Library, which aims to work for the better education of girls. After getting married in a simple way, we want to spend the saved money through our Pankavi Foundation for the education of economically weak children (especially girls preparing for competitive exams)."

Notably, for the last 10 years, Vijeta has been providing free coaching, through Ekta Coaching Classes, to economically weak students (especially girls) for school and competitive examinations in Gangiwada, Chhindwara district. So far more than 20 students have been selected for various government services. Recently, 5 girls have been selected in the Madhya Pradesh Police and School Education Department.

The couple Pankaj and Vijetha come from simple farmer families and their journey till here has been quite a struggle. Apart from educating poor children, they are also doing environment-friendly works like plantation and water conservation.

Vijeta's mother, Asha Suryavanshi, who is a teacher, said, "I am proud of my daughter's decision. She is trying to brighten the future of many daughters. Both Pankaj and Vijeta are working with excellence in their respective fields. Pankaj has also been awarded with Rs 10,000 cash prize by the Director General of Police (DGP) in the past for his expert opinion in a case in which the accused was sentenced for 10 years of imprisonment and fined of Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

