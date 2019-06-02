Damoh (Madhya Pradesh)[India], Jun 1 (ANI): Two government-run schools in Madhya Pradesh are being used to store Tendu leaves even as the institutes are scheduled to reopen soon after vacations. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The leaves, which are used for manufacturing beedis, are being stored in two schools in Madiyado and Rajpura villages in the Damoh district of the state.
"No such order has been passed by the office of the District Election Officer that Tendu leaves be stored in schools. The schools are reopening from 10th and this would disrupt the studies," said B S Rajput, Block Education Officer, Damoh.
He added that proper investigation would be carried out about who gave the orders for converting the schools into Tendu leave godowns. (ANI)
Two MP schools used as beedi leaves godowns, probe ordered
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 12:38 IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh)[India], Jun 1 (ANI): Two government-run schools in Madhya Pradesh are being used to store Tendu leaves even as the institutes are scheduled to reopen soon after vacations. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.