Two nabbed by Kolkata Police, 155 kg ganja seized

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Officers of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) have arrested two people and seized 155.8 kgs of ganja from them.

Acting on a tip-off the police team intercepted a vehicle near Suti police station on Friday and seized the drugs.

Bidyut Phukon (28) and Chandra Kamal Rajkhowa (40) were arrested for carrying the illegal drugs. An FIR has been registered and the vehicle has been seized by the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

