Two Nagaland villages adopt resolution not to indulge in bribery in exchange for votes

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 19 (ANI): In a move that would promote free and fair polls, two villages in Nagaland-- Nihokhu village under Niuland District and Thizama village under Kohima District-- have passed a resolution not to indulge in bribery in exchange for votes in the coming State Assembly Elections.

The Assembly Elections are slated to be held on February 27, 2023.

"The resolution also unanimously resolves to ban all forms of candidate-setting party camps as well as the drinking of alcohol in the jurisdiction of the village. The resolution also resolved to maintain a clean election in the village," said Chief Electoral Officer, V Shashank Shekhar.



Shekhar, IAS, was speaking about the state's preparation for the forthcoming elections on Thursday in Kohima.

The Election Commission of India had earlier announced the resolution passed by Nihokhu Village, during its press conference held in the state capital.

V Shashank Shekhar said that the State of Nagaland is all set and prepared to conduct a free and fair election.

He said that they have sensitised district machinery and enforcement by doing rounds of training and video conferencing. He also informed that a total of 305 Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) will arrive in the state for smooth functioning during the election, out of which 75 CRPF companies have already arrived in advance.

While stating that his team is all prepared, he hopes that the people will conduct a free and fair election, in the spirit of true democracy where there will be no violence. (ANI)

