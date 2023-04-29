हिंदी खबर
2 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma (Photo/ANI)
2 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma (Photo/ANI)

Two Naxals, including cadre carrying cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

ANI | Updated: Apr 29, 2023 23:26 IST


Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Two Naxals, including a cadre carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before police in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said police.

The surrendered cadres were associated with the outlawed organization for nearly 5 to 6 years and were allegedly indulged in several incidents, said police.
Earlier also on April 25 a Naxal carrying a cash bounty of Rs 1 lakh surrendered before police in Sukma, the district worst hit by insurgency, in Chhattisgarh.
(ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads