Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Both patients have contact history with case no. 7 who had returned from Birmingham.

The total number of cases have risen to 21 in the State now.

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousands dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 1024 people so far. (ANI)

