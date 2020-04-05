Two new COVID-19 patients found in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. One is a 70-year-old man, who had returned from Australia and was home quarantined. Another is a 29-year-old man from Bomikhal.

"Two more COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar -- a 70-year-old man of Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on 22.3.2020 (home quarantine case), and a 29-year-old male from Bomikhal found during active surveillance," said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha.

As on April 4 at 10 pm, the State Health Department had reported 21 positive cases of coronavirus.

The total number of cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

