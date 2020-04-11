Two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Aurangabad district. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the district to 20, said Dr. Sundar Kulkarni, Civil Surgeon on Friday.

Out of the 20 cases in the district, one has been cured/discharged while one patient has died.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 1,574, including 188 cured and discharged and 110 deaths.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Among 7447 COVID-19 positive cases, 6,565 are active cases, 643 are cured, discharged and migrated, and 239 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

