Two newborns named after coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Two newborns have been named after the coronavirus by their parents here.

Sasikala of Tallapalli village, Vempalli Mandal, and Ramadevi of Alireddypalli village, Vempalli Mandal, were pregnant. Both were admitted to SF Basha Hospital, a private hospital in Vempalli town in Kadapa district. Sasikala was admitted on March 29 while Ramadevi was admitted on April 5.

Both delivered babies on their date of admission itself. While Sasikala delivered a baby girl, Ramadevi delivered a baby boy. On the suggestion of a doctor, the parents named the infants after the corona virus.

Dr S. F. Basha said, "One woman from Tallapalli came to us on March 29. She was in labour pains. As it was an emergency, we had to operate. A baby girl was born. The woman was happy. That couple agreed to name the girl as Corona Kumari."

The father of the baby girl said, "My wife was suffering from labuor pains. We brought her to the hospital. It is corona time but we had no option. She was operated upon and girl was born at 9 AM on Sunday. We named her Corona Kumari, as the doctor advised."

Sasikala, the mother of girl child said, "My baby was delivered during this time. So, the doctor advised naming the baby Corona Kumari. We agred to it."

Talking about second delivery Dr S. F. Basha said, "Similarly, Ramadevi came to our hospital on April 5. Hers was also an emergency case. There was no time to send her anywhere else. As they requested, we did the operation. That couple also happily agreed to name their baby boy Corona Kumar."

The grandfather of the baby boy said, "My daughter had pains during this corona outbreak time. We admitted her to the hospital. There she delivered a baby boy. The doctor suggested the name Corona Kumar. We accepted it." (ANI)

