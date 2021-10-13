Two Nigerian arrested for cheating people through matrimonial sites

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly cheating people after making relationships through matrimonial websites on the pretext of marriage, informed an official note.

As per the press statement, the victim is a 35-year-old resident of Jagatpuri, Delhi who alleged that she got the contact details of the alleged person from a matrimonial website The accused person allured the complainant and proposed for marriage to win her faith.

They have cheating more than 100 victims to the tune of Rs 25 crore, informed the Police.



After analyzing the account details the team finally succeeded to arrest the accused, Lawrence Chike Naaluo (30), Ayotunde Okunade alias Alex (34), Deepak Dixit, who facilitated cash withdrawal on a commission basis.

A Case has been registered under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

