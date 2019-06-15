Two officers, three jawans shot dead by Naxals in Jharkhand: DIG K Dwivedi

Kolhan (Jharkhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two officers and three jawans were shot dead by Naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela district, K Dwivedi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), said on Friday.

The incident allegedly took place when the policemen were patrolling a local market in Saraikela district yesterday.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Dwivedi said: "We have inspected the spot. Prima facie it appears that Naxals ambushed and attacked them. Jawans had retaliated and Naxals were reportedly injured. A search operation is on."

Three INSAS rifles and two pistols were also looted from the security forces during the attack.

"Efforts will be made so that such incidents do not occur again," the DIG said.

Condemning the loss of lives, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das sought a detailed report from DGP Jharkhand on the incident, yesterday.

Director General of Police (DGP) and CRPF Inspector General (IG) will visit the spot today.

He further said that the state government will give a befitting reply to Naxals, adding that the "martyrdom of policemen will not go waste."



"I pay homage to the jawans who died in the Naxalite attack in Saraikela. In this hour of grief, all people of Jharkhand are with the families of martyred soldiers. Our government is giving a befitting reply to Naxalism, the martyrdom of our jawans will not go waste," Das had tweeted. (ANI)