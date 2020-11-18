Two officials of power distribution company in Telangana arrested for corruption

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two officials of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Keesara, Ranga Reddy were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday.



According to a press statement from Anti Corruption Bureau Hyderabad, D.Vijayender Reddy, Sub -Engineer, Office of Divisional Engineer, TSSPDCL, Keesara was caught at his office on November 17 , when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 13,000 from the complainant M.Shashikumar Reddy, resident of Beeramguda, Ranga Reddy district for an official favour i.e. to forward the application of the complainant to Superintending Engineer, TSSPDCL, Uppal, to sanction one Transformer and electricity meters pertaining to Vaishnavi constructions, Nagaram.

"Tainted amount of Rs 13,000 was recovered from the possession of Vijayender Reddy which was kept in his office table drawer. Jogula Santosh, Artisan (Outsourcing) obtained Rs 6,000 from the complainant on November 12 through Phonepay to forward the same file to the office of Divisional Engineer, TSSPDCL, Keesara," the press statement read.

The Accused Officers Jogula Santosh and D.Vijayender Reddy performed their duties improperly and dishonestly and they are being arrested and produced before the Hon'ble Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Hyderabad. The case is under investigation, the press statement added. (ANI)

