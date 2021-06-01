Two oxygen plants to be set up in Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 31 (ANI): Karnataka's Karwar MLA Roopali Naik on Monday informed that two oxygen plants will be set up in Uttara Kannada district, one of which will be set up in her legislative assembly constituency within a week.

"The patients, who used to go to Goa and Hubli for oxygen, will get oxygen in Karwar and other places in the district hospitals from next week. It is great news for the people of Karwar that after my request, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Dr K Sudhakar have granted permission to set up two oxygen plants in Uttara Kannada," informed Naik.



Earlier, patients from Karwar rushed to places like Goa, Bellary and Kumta for medical oxygen.

The 6 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen plant is currently under construction and oxygen production will begin within a week.

The Karnataka Chief Minister has written to the officials, directing them to complete the work at earliest. (ANI)

