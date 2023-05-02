Two Pak intruders killed, three packets of drugs recovered near Indo-Pak border: BSF

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Two unidentified intruders from Pakistan, who had crossed into Indian territory were killed and three packets of suspected contraband items were recovered close to the Indo-Pak border, Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday, close to the Indo-Pak border, about 10 km north of Munabao, Rajasthan. The operation was carried out by a patrol party of 13 battalions of BSF.



The BSF said that, during their duty on Monday at around 9:00 pm, some suspicious movements were observed near the border security fence on the international border, and immediately took positions.

When the intruders kept on moving close to the border fence, the troops fired upon them.

While conducting searches after some time, two bodies of Pak intruders and three packets of suspected drugs/heroin were recovered from their possession. (ANI)

