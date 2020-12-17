Two Pak intruders shot by BSF in Amritsar; contraband, arms recovered

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday shot two armed intruders from Pakistan and seized a huge cache of arms, besides three packets of contraband weighing 3.25 kilograms from their possession in Amritsar.

As per a statement, along with the seized contraband, which is suspected to be heroin, the troops also recovered one AK-56 rifle, two magazines with 61 live rounds, one magnum rifle with one magazine and 29 live rounds, one pistol with two magazines, Rs 30 in Pakistani currency and two PVC pipes of 10 feet each.



The intruders were shot dead after the 71st battalion of the BSF detected suspicious movement ahead of the border security fence.

"Sensing the threat and to stop the misadventure, troops challenged the intruders. Subsequently, on hearing rifle-cocking sound, troops fired upon the intruders in self-defense," the statement said.

In another incident, the BSF troops seized two packets (approximately two kilograms) of suspected heroin in the area under the responsibility of the 88th battalion of the BSF, Amritsar Sector. (ANI)

