Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A team of Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nallah area, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.
After the seizure of the single-engine boats, the BSF launched a search operation in the area.
"On August 24, at about 06:30 am, patrolling party of Border Security Force while patrolling in the area of Harami Nallah, seized 02 single-engine fitted Pakistani fishing boats," an official communication said.
Nothing suspicious was recovered from the area during the search, it said. (ANI)
Two Pakistani boats seized in Gujarat's Harami Nallah
ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:08 IST
