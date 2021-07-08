Two Pakistani terrorists killed in J-K's Rajouri, two AK-47 rifles, huge cache of ammunition recovered

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Two terrorists from Pakistan were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dadal forest area of Sundarbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity was recovered from them, informed Defence PRO, Jammu.

In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries, said Defence PRO, adding that a detailed search of the area continues.







A statement issued by Defence PRO, Jammu, said that based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri (J&K), the Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from June 29, 2021.

Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8, 2021, and a search and destroy patrol seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them.

"The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed," it added.

Earlier, on June 30, a soldier sustained minor injuries in an exchange of fire between a group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal in Rajouri, a few kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC).

"Based on info regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, a few km from the LoC, search operations were launched last evening. During the night exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated. Operations in progress," Army's White Knight Corps had tweeted. (ANI)

