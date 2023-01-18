Two passengers from Dubai held at Mumbai Airport, gold worth Rs 4.54 cr recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Foiling smuggling bid, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Tuesday arrested two passengers from Dubai at the Mumbai airport and recovered gold worth Rs 4.54 crore.

Based on specific intelligence that gold in paste form was being smuggled into India by a syndicate of passengers who were travelling from Dubai to Mumbai on January 17, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.

The suspected passengers were identified and intercepted by the team at the airport. A thorough examination of the passengers led to the recovery of 8.230 kg of gold in paste form. The value of the gold is about Rs 4.54 crore, said DRI.



Most of the recovered gold, DRI said, was concealed in the undergarments of the passengers making it extremely difficult to detect.

Two passengers have been arrested in the above case.

Further investigation is underway to identify the others involved in the illegal inflow of gold into the country. (ANI)

