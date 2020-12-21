Two Patiala art students contribute painting to the farmer movement at Singhu border

By Sahil Pandey

Singhu Border (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): In order to express their dissent and show support to the farmers two artists from Patiala are doing live painting at the Singhu border where the farmers are protesting against the three new agricultural laws.

"We are art students and have come to contribute to the movement with our art. It is not just farmer agitation but also a movement of labourers. We paint the trolleys of farmers with 'Jai jawan Jai kisan' but when the farmer is not there then how will we survive? It is important to contribute in this movement through our art," Patiala based art student Gurdeep Singh told ANI here.



Talking about the role of art in the ongoing agitation, Gurdeep said," In history, many agitations took place and art contributed in that as well. We have come two days back, we were trying to paint the pain of the farmers through our art. We are also painting a 25-foot long painting which will be displayed on the main stage. Any farmer who comes to see this painting can relate to the man in the picture."

His fellow painter Ravi Ravraj echoed the similar sentiment and also talked about his painting in which described the relationship between farmer and his crop and said," We are gifted with the painting talent so we are trying to use it for message kanaka di Lori, Which depicts the love between farmer and crop just like father and son. "

The duo also are also making a big painting which will depict the struggles of the farmers and the labourers.

"We don't want to go home right now and we want to be here at the site till the protest continues," Ravraj added. (ANI)

