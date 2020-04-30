Amreli (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Two people died on Wednesday after a tree uprooted by strong winds crushed them in Khambha village located in Amreli district of Gujarat state.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat and several trees were uprooted due to strong winds.
Meanwhile, several other plantations in the area were also damaged including the fruit trees. (ANI)
Two people die after tree falls on them in Gujarat's Amreli
ANI | Updated: Apr 30, 2020 04:23 IST
Amreli (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Two people died on Wednesday after a tree uprooted by strong winds crushed them in Khambha village located in Amreli district of Gujarat state.