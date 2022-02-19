Two people die in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Two people died in a road accident in the Delhi Cantonment area on Friday.

As per the police, a call was received at about 2:50 am regarding the accident.

"A PCR call regarding the accident of a Mercedez car on road from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram was received," the Police said.

There were five people in that car and they have been identified as Vinod Kumar, Krishan Solanki, Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj, the police said.



The police also stated that all the victims are residents of Palam village and they all were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Faridabad.

The police also said, "As per the bypassers, the victims were driving their car fast and rammed their car into a truck." The police informed that two boys, among the five victims, namely Vinod Kumar and Krishan Solanki, died on the spot while the other three are under treatment.

A case has been registered in PS Delhi Cantt. police station.

The Delhi police said, "we are probing to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Later, the police informed that its teams have been deployed and the CCTV cameras being checked to identify and trace the offending vehicles. (ANI)

