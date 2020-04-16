Two people from Assam's Morigaon test positive for COVID-19

Morigaon (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): Two persons from Morigaon have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are secondary contacts of Nizamuddin Markaz attendees, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter Sarma informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients in the State is now 34.

"Alert ~ Two persons from Morigaon have tested #COVID19 positive. They both are secondary contacts of #NizamuddinMarkaz attendees. The cumulative number of patients in Assam now stands at 34. So far 5 patients have been cured. Update at 5 pm/April 16 #AssamCovidCount," Sarma tweeted.

As per the latest information by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus tally reached 12759 on Thursday. Of these, 10824 patients are active, 1515 cured, discharged and migrated. (ANI)

