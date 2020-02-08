Two people rescued, seven feared trapped in building collapse in Punjab's Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Two people have been rescued and operations are underway to rescue approximately seven more people who are feared trapped in the debris of the three-storey building which collapsed in Mohali, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain told ANI on Saturday.

He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among other teams, is helping in the rescue operations.

"Two persons have been rescued. 6-7 persons still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team and other support staff carrying out search and rescue operation," Jain told ANI here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

