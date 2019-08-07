Two people stranded near Beas River rescued

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 07 (ANI): Two people stuck near Beas River have been rescued by the search and rescue team of Kullu's district administration on Wednesday.

The incident took place after the car they were travelling in was swept away by flood water due to heavy rain near Patlikulh, leaving them stranded on the banks of the river.

"The search and rescue team of the district administration has carried out the rescue operation on Wednesday morning after their car was wiped away in water due to heavy rain and retrieved the two youths stuck near Beas River," said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu district.

He added, "On the other hand fish farm and slums have been damaged in Patlikulh area of Kullu district after a flash flood in Gorcha Nalla."

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the state for weeks, causing multiple landslides and flood-like situation in the region.

"Another landslide triggered near between Marhi and Rohtang pass on Wednesday due to incessant rain. This is the third slide since yesterday in Himachal Pradesh," Singh said.

An advisory has been issued to locals by the administration to avoid Rohtang pass for commutation today. Also, heavy boulders have blocked the road near Banta.

The situation may further worsen as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh this week. (ANI)

