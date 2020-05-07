Two persons can travel in a car for immersion of ashes in Haridwar: Uttarakhand Minister

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday said that two persons can now travel in a car for immersion of ashes in Haridwar.

Earlier the government had imposed a ban on such travel due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

"In Haridwar, 2 persons can now travel in a car and come for immersion of ashes. It was banned in Haridwar due to the lockdown, in which the government has now given relaxations," Kaushik said.

According to the official data, a total of 61 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand while the country has reported 52,952 cases with 1,783 deaths. (ANI)

