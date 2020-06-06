Two persons from Rampur district die of COVID-19 in hospital

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Two persons from Rampur district died at a private hospital in Moradabad while they were being treated for COVID-19.

One of the two infected patients had tested positive on Thursday and his family members were quarantined at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Hospital.

Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said the locality in Kemri where they were living was declared a hotspot.

A 28-year-old man from Bilaspur in Rampur also died in the Moradabad hospital while undergoing treatment. The family of the deceased had first brought him to Rampur district hospital and he was later sent to Moradabad.

The District Magistrate inspected hospital's arrangements after which the entire hospital was sanitized.

He said that lockdown has eased and people were coming to hospitals.

He said wearing of facial masks and social distancing were mandatory to control the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

