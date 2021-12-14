Two persons killed in road accident in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), December 14 (ANI): Two persons died after a motorcycle accident with a tipper truck in the Shimla district on Tuesday.

As per information shared by Shimla Police, the accident occurred at 5:10 pm. Both victims died on the spot. They were residents of Maharashtra and West Bengal.



The police have detained the driver of the tipper truck. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Bodies of both the deceased have been shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Shimla.

The road has been cleared for movement, said the police. (ANI)

