Two police women fend off armed robbers in Bihar's Hajipur, foil bank robbery

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], January 20 (ANI): Bihar Police has rewarded two woman police constables for displaying bravery as they foiled a daylight robbery attempt at a bank in Hajipur by armed men

The police constables were identified as Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari who were on duty when the robbers attacked the bank.





Security footage visuals of the incident showed the constables sitting just inside the entrance of the bank when three men attempt to enter.

Suddenly two of them took out their pistols and took aim at the them. Without hesitation the constables who are holding rifles leap to their feet and grapple with the two men and fight them off. A third robber is seen attempting to hold one of the constables.

The two constables have been rewarded for their act of bravery by the Bihar Police.

"Senior officers appreciated our bravery and said that you have done a good job," Shanti Kumari said.

Police has launched a search for the armed men. (ANI)

