Two policemen injured in stone pelting in West Bengal

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Two police personnel were injured after they were attacked by a mob when they tried to disperse a crowd in a marketplace in Tikiapara of Howrah on Tuesday.

The crowd which had gathered in the market defying the lockdown, pelted stones at police officials following which heavy police force and RAF have been deployed in the area.

State police said that it is taking strong action against the people involved in the incident.

"We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah, today. The perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," West Bengal Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that this incident is the result of police playing two roles in West Bengal.

"Police is playing two roles in West Bengal as in some places it is strict and in other places where minority people live they fold hands in front of them. This incident is the result of this behaviour," Sinha alleged.

"This incident is miserable and this is the biggest example of appeasement," he added.

Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sinha said what is the use of extending the lockdown if it is not going to be followed by people.

"CM is talking about an extension of the lockdown but there is no use of lockdown when the public is not going to follow it. I appeal to the state government that follow the lockdown without partiality on the basis of religion," he added. (ANI)

