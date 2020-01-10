Two positive monkey fever cases reported in K'taka's Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): At least two positive cases of KFD (Kyasanur Forest Disease) also known as Monkey Fever were reported in Karnataka's Shivamogga district in the year 2020.

"As of now, in Shivamogga district, two KFD positive cases have been reported. The first patient was around 60-year-old and the second was an 18-year-old boy. Both of them have fully recovered," Kiran SK, Deputy Director Viral Diagnostic Laboratory told ANI on Thursday.

"The first patient has been discharged and the second one has been kept under observation at a hospital," he added.

The Deputy Director said for medical ethical issue the names of the patients are not being disclosed.

"We would not like to disclose the names of the patients. We have taken strict action on providing vaccines to the people of the village. We have spoken to some people and soon we will start an awareness programme too," Kiran SK said.

"The parts of the Western Ghats in India are very prone to the Kyasanur Forest Disease. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Belgaum, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Karwar, Chikmagalur and Hassan districts are prone to this infection. This is a KFD season and we can expect some more cases," he added.

Citing the outbreak of the disease that took place last year which had claimed the lives of 23 people and more than 400 people were infected, Kiran SK said, "This year the condition should not be that bad as we have taken proper precautions. We are expecting less number of cases. Some people here are not willing to take the vaccinations even after we have had a massive outbreak."

"Just like last year, this year too the government will give compensation to the families who lose their members due to the diseases," he added.

KFD is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus (KFDV), a member of the virus family Flaviviridae. Transmission to humans may occur after a tick bite or contact with an infected animal, most importantly a sick or recently dead monkey.

Earlier in September, the state Health Department has conducted a vaccination campaign in Shivamogga district for people who are suffering from KFD. (ANI)

