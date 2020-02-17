Two produced in Assam court for peddling narcotics

Dispur (Assam) [India] Feb 17 (ANI): Two drug peddlers arrested in a case related to smuggling narcotic drugs were produced on Monday in a Cachar district court.

During a search operation on Sunday at Janata Bazar in Assam's Cachar district, police seized 49 small size blue packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets from the possession of two people - Praneswar Das (22) and Sanjit Das (23).

The arrested duo, both belonging to the Shyamacharanpur area were travelling by motorcycle from the Kabuganj area.

Later, the accused were sent to Dholai police station for interrogation and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). (ANI)

