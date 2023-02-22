Two properties of TDI Mall attached for defaulting property tax payment of Rs 9 cr

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday attached and initiated the sealing process on two properties belonging to the TDI Mall, over alleged non-payment of property tax worth Rs 9 crores.

"The property tax department of West Zone of Municipal Corporation of Delhi today attached two properties of TDI Mall, namely TDI Paragon Mall situated at Plot No. 2 Shivaji Place, Raja Garden and TDI Mall situated at Plot No. 11, District Centre, Raja Garden for defaulting on property tax amounting to approximately Rs 9 Crores," the MCD said in a statement.

As per the MCD, ample opportunities were given to the builders for clearing their outstanding dues, and only after that the action has been taken.



"Property tax department of MCD gave ample opportunities to the said builders to clear their outstanding tax dues pending since 2006-2007 but they failed to clear their dues. The Property Tax Department has taken action after giving sufficient opportunity to the defaulters to pay their outstanding tax. After the due process, MCD has taken action of attaching the said properties," the statement read.

The MCD also urged the property owners to be responsible citizens and clear the due taxes.

"MCD is fully committed to recover the dues of property tax from the property tax defaulters. If the property owners fail to clear their property tax due then similar action will be taken against them. MCD requests all the property owners to be responsible citizens and clear their tax dues in time so that better civic facilities can be provided to citizens," the statement added. (ANI)

