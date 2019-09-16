Two responsible for Godavari boat tragedy detained, says Andhra Deputy CM

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday said that two people responsible for the Godavari boat tragedy were detained here.

Asserting that strict action will be taken against the culprits accountable for the mishap, Srinivas said: "We came to know that two persons related to the boat tragedy were detained. We will soon nab all the main culprits and strict action will be taken against them."

"Be it officials, private persons or anybody, the Chief Minister has categorically ordered not to spare anyone in connection with the mishap," the state Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education added.

As many as 11 people died on Sunday afternoon when a tourist boat carrying 61 persons on board capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Directing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. (ANI)

