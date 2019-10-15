Two robbers with Rs 50,000 bounty arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of robbers here and arrested two of its members carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 each on their head.

The accused have been identified as Ambar Jafri (28) and Mohd. Abbas (22). They were arrested on October 13 from the Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital.

"They were wanted in a murder case in Aligarh and robbery in Shaheen Bagh. On October 13, at about 10 pm, two persons on a black Apache motorcycle were seen coming from Yamuna bank side. Finding surrounded by the police team, they tried to escape and the rider took out his pistol and tried to run away from the spot by pointing the pistol towards the police team. But the police personnel successfully snatched the pistol of the accused and arrested them," stated a press release by the south-east district police.

Police seized a sophisticated pistol, knife, stolen bike, five mobile phones and cash from their possession.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

