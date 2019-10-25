Two Romanian nationals held for skimming ATMs, data theft

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Abids Police on Thursday apprehended two Romanian nationals for committing debit card data theft by fixing skimmer device and body covers containing a built-in micro camera and memory card above the keypad of ATMs.

According to police, the Chief Manager (CMCS), State Bank of India, Region-4, Regional Business Office, Himayatnagar Region has lodged a complaint that some suspicious instrument was found attached to the SBI ATM at Abids.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Police team of Abids Police Station with the help of the SBI authorities accessed the CCTV footage of the said ATM centre which showed two men fixing the skimmer and the micro camera to the ATM machine on October 12 and 14 of this month.

The team collected the video footage of the ATM centre and identified two suspected foreigners moving under suspicious circumstances near the ATM centre.

With the help of video footage collected from SBI ATM, the team tracked the CCTV footages from Abids to Anjaiah Nagar of Gachibowli and apprehended the prime accused Dinita Virgil Sorinel, who took shelter in a serviced apartment by producing a fake ID proof.

Based on his confession, the team apprehended another accused, George Christian.

The police team seized laptop, skimmer, speaker boxes, soldering device, Motorola company batteries 4.4 volts, meter reading checking device, body cover containing an in-built camera with battery, memory card, gum gun- 40 W and a card reader MSR X 6.

The two Romanians confessed that they had come to India as per the instructions of Cristi, another Romanian National.

During the last 25 days of their stay in Hyderabad, they have committed data theft at various banks. (ANI)