Two Russians found staying in Goa without travel documents detained

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 16:21 IST


Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two Russians who were staying in North Goa without proper documents were sent to the detention centre at Goa's Mapusa on Wednesday.

Police found that the Russians, Yulia Polyanskaya, 46, and Fursov Maksim, 34, were staying at Fernandes Waddo, Siolim, North Goa without valid travel documents.
Police Inspector Suraj detected them and produced them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The FRRO ordered the detention of the duo at the detention centre of Mapusa. (ANI)

