Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhash in Kolkata tested for coronavirus

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhash, a logistics base in West Bengal's Kolkata, were tested for coronavirus after they showed flu-like symptoms, a defence official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the results of the tests are awaited.

Officials said that following the laid down protocols and procedures, other personnel have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

