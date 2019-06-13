New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Bodies of two senior citizens were recovered from their house in Bharat Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, the police said.
During the investigation, the police found that the deceased were siblings.
The police is suspecting that the cause of death could be heart attack.
However, the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem. (ANI)
Two senior citizens found dead in Delhi home
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:35 IST
