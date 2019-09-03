Two shot dead in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two persons were shot dead near Depot Metro Station here on Tuesday morning.

"We had received information that around 100 meters away from Depot Metro Station bodies of two people have been found. When we reached the spot, we found out that both of them have been fired at with two bullets each," said Circle Officer Tanu Upadhyay.

"We are yet to ascertain their identities. We have recovered a country-made pistol lying near the bodies," she added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

