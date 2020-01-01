Two soldiers killed during cordon and search operation in J-K's Nowshera

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives during a cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation was in progress at the time of writing this report.

More details are awaited.

Notably, Nowshera often witnesses ceasefire violations by Pakistani security forces.

The neighbouring country violated ceasefire at least on two occasions here in the past 10 days. (ANI)

