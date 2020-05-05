Two special flights to bring back stranded Indians from Oman

Muscat [Oman], May 5 (ANI): Two special flights are set to bring back stranded Indians from Oman on May 9 and May 12 to Kochi and Chennai respectively.

"The first flight will be from Muscat to Kochi on May 9 and the second flight will be from Muscat to Chennai on May 12," Embassy of India in Muscat said on Tuesday.

Passenger lists for both the flights will be finalised based on the registrations made on the embassy website.

"Priority will be given to pregnant women, urgent medical cases, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other people who are stranded in a difficult situation," the Indian embassy said.

Short-listed people will be informed about the ticket prices in due course which will have to be accepted by them, it said.

As part of one of its biggest evacuation exercises, India under "Vande Bharat Mission" will operate 64 flights between May 7 and 13 to bring home around 15000 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today gave details of the flights being sent to repatriate some 15000 Indian nationals stranded in different countries due to the situation created by COVID-19.

"Commenced preparations for Vande Bharat Mission. Planning underway for stranded Indian nationals to return home starting 7th May. Urge them to keep in regular touch with their Embassies," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet today.

The minister added that he is coordinating arrival arrangements with state governments. "Confident that our collective efforts will make this a success," he said. (ANI)

