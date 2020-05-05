Two special trains carrying migrants depart from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Yadadri (Telangana)/ Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Two special trains carrying migrants left Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Bihar and Maharashtra respectively on Tuesday.

According to the South Central Railway (SCR) officials, trains from Ghatkesar railway station in Telangana and Rayanpadu railway station in Andhra Pradesh left around 3:30 am on May 5.

The train to Bihar is carrying around 1,200 migrants.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced to send migrants from his state to their native places, from Tuesday onwards for one-week, 40 special trains per day would be operated.

The Telangana government had appointed senior IAS officer Sandeep Sultania and senior IPS officer Jitendra as Special Officers to oversee the travel of migrant workers to their native States.

The Migrant workers have already registered their names with the local police stations to leave for their native places.

Those who have registered their names with the police stations would be allowed to travel by the special trains.

The details of the travel will be given to the police stations. (ANI)

