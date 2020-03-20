Two special trains from Pune, including one to Bihar, to clear passenger rush

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Due to an increased rush of passengers, the railway authorities have decided to run two special trains from Pune- to Ballarshah in the state and Bihar's Danapur in Bihar.

The special train, numbered 01499, will run on the Pune-Danapur route and start from its origin at 8:30 pm today. It is expected to reach its destination on Sunday morning.

On the way, the train will stop at Hadapsar, Ahmed Nagar, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Chhiwi, Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara stations.

The Pune-Ballarshah train will leave on Saturday evening to reach its destination the following day at 4 pm.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Basai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalathan Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharan village, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Hinganghat and Chandrapur stations

The special trains are only for one-way travel and the booking of both these trains started earlier on Friday. (ANI)

