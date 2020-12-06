Two teenage girls from PoK cross into J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): In the early hours of Sunday morning, two girls from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), inadvertently crossed into Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Indian troops deployed along the Line of Control having detected the crossing, exercised complete restraint to prevent any harm to the girls, who are residents of village Abbasspur from Tehsil Forward Kahuta.



The two girls have been identified as 17-year-old Laiba Zabair and 13-year-old Sana Zabair.

"Two girls from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Laiba Zabair aged 17 years and Sana Zabair aged 13 years, residents of village Abbasspur, Tehsil Forward Kahuta had inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in Poonch Sector in the morning hours of Dec 06, 2020," said PRO (Defence) Jammu.

Efforts are being made by the Indian side for early repatriation of the teenagers. (ANI)

