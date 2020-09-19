Two terrorist associates arrested from Awantipora, Khrew: J-K Police

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): Two terrorist associates with incriminating material of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr were arrested from Awantipora and Khrew areas of Jammu and Kasmir on Saturday.

According to the police, incriminating material of the proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr were recovered from the two terrorist associates.

Meanwhile, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were also arrested by a joint team of security forces from the Rajouri district here today.



In a press conference today, J-K's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that Pakistan is trying to promote terrorism in every possible way in Jammu and Kashmir by providing all support to terror groups.

"Pakistan is trying to promote terrorism in every possible way in Jammu and Kashmir by providing all support to terror groups. We will deal with drug smugglers strictly. Pakistan is using narco-terrorism for terror funding," he said.

He added that the neighbouring country is also trying to infiltrate terrorists, and using drones to drop weapons in India.

"Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in J-K by using drones to drop weapons. They are also trying to infiltrate terrorists. Dropping of weapons by drone is challenging but we have been able to restrict such acts and have got some success," Singh said. (ANI)

