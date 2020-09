Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in Kashmir's Anantnag after heavy exchange of fire with security forces on Friday, informed Kashmir Zone Police.



Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site, the police added.

A search operation is currently underway.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)