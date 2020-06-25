Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.
A search operation is underway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The encounter had started in Hardshiva area of Sopore earlier on Thursday.
Police and security forces are present at the site. (ANI)
Two terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Sopore
ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:47 IST
