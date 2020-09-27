Two terrorists killed in encounter at J-K's Awantipora

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): One more terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while a search is on, police said.



The encounter broke out at Samboora area of Awantipora. "Total two terrorists have been neutralised in the operation," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

On September 24, on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Machama area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles, and 180 Battalion CRPF in the said area following which one terrorist was killed. (ANI)

