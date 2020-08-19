Two terrorists killed in encounter at J-K's Handwara

Handwara (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

Search is going on and further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, one unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district. (ANI)

