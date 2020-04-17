Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Dachan area of Kishtwar here on Saturday. Two weapons were also recovered.

The terrorists -- Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain -- of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit were responsible for attacking two Special Police Officers -- Pashid Iqbal and Vishal Singh -- while on patrol duty at the upper area of Tander resulting in Iqbal losing his life and Singh sustaining grievous injuries.

"Both terrorists were behind the killing of SPO Pashid Iqbal and causing serious injuries to SPO Vishal Singh when both had gone to the upper area of Tander, Dachan, for patrolling three days back. One AK 74 Rifle and one INSAS Rifle were recovered from the killed terrorists," a tweet by the official handle of Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, read.

An operation was launched in the Tander area by the police, the army, and the CRPF to nab the terrorists and after searching for three days, the search party zeroed in the area behind village Saunder.

On observing the movement of forces, the terrorists fired at the search party and in the retaliatory action, both the terrorists were killed. "This action of security forces is a tribute to the police martyr Pashid Iqbal," read a following tweet by IGP Jammu. (ANI)

